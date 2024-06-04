Left Menu

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Leads in Gurdaspur Amid Tight Security

Congress candidate Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is leading in Punjab's Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat against AAP's Amansher Singh Kalsi, according to early trends. Randhawa, a former deputy chief minister, has a lead of 2,368 votes. Vote counting for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats and Chandigarh began at 8 am under tight security.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:35 IST
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa
  • Country:
  • India

In the initial trends of the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, Congress candidate Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa emerged as the leader against AAP's Amansher Singh Kalsi. Election Commission data revealed that Randhawa, a former deputy chief minister, was ahead by 2,368 votes.

The counting process commenced at 8 am, covering all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the single seat in Chandigarh. This exercise was conducted amidst stringent security measures.

Randhawa's lead in Gurdaspur is being keenly observed as the election progresses, with many eyes on how the battle unfolds in this key seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

