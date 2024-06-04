Left Menu

BJP Leads in Andaman and Nicobar Islands Amid Vote Counting

In the lone Lok Sabha seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, BJP’s Bishnu Pada Ray is leading over Congress' Kuldeep Rai Sharma by 4,892 votes. Vote counting started at 8 am at Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya in Port Blair. The elections were held on April 19th.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:55 IST
Bishnu Pada Ray
  • Country:
  • India

In the solitary Lok Sabha seat of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently in the lead as vote counting continues on Tuesday. According to the latest trends from the Election Commission's website, BJP's candidate Bishnu Pada Ray is ahead of Congress' Kuldeep Rai Sharma by 4,892 votes.

Vote counting commenced at 8 am at Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya (JNRM) in Port Blair. This comes after the archipelago participated in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

The election results from this constituency are keenly watched as they could have significant political ramifications. Stay tuned for further updates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

