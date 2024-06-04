BJP Leads in Andaman and Nicobar Islands Amid Vote Counting
In the lone Lok Sabha seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, BJP’s Bishnu Pada Ray is leading over Congress' Kuldeep Rai Sharma by 4,892 votes. Vote counting started at 8 am at Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya in Port Blair. The elections were held on April 19th.
The election results from this constituency are keenly watched as they could have significant political ramifications. Stay tuned for further updates.
