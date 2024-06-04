TMC Surges Ahead in Lok Sabha Polls, Leading in Key Constituencies

In a significant development, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken an early lead in nine seats, surpassing rivals BJP and Congress, as per the latest data from the Election Commission. The initial counting phase for the Lok Sabha elections has been particularly favorable for the TMC.

High-profile TMC candidates are showing strong performances. Abhishek Banerjee, currently a sitting MP, leads by 8,707 votes in the Diamond Harbour constituency against BJP's Abhijit Das. Similarly, Hooghly's Rachana Banerjee has taken an early lead over BJP's Locket Chatterjee.

In another twist, TMC's Asit Mal is ahead in Bolpur with a margin of 6,010 votes. Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee maintains a commanding lead in Diamond Harbour. With vote counting still ongoing across 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, the TMC appears poised for a significant showing.

