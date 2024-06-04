TMC Surges Ahead in Lok Sabha Polls, Leading in Key Constituencies
The TMC is leading in nine seats, overtaking rivals BJP and Congress in the initial round of counting, according to the Election Commission. Key TMC candidates including Abhishek Banerjee and Rachana Banerjee are ahead in their constituencies, with counting ongoing in 42 Lok Sabha constituencies.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken an early lead in nine seats, surpassing rivals BJP and Congress, as per the latest data from the Election Commission. The initial counting phase for the Lok Sabha elections has been particularly favorable for the TMC.
High-profile TMC candidates are showing strong performances. Abhishek Banerjee, currently a sitting MP, leads by 8,707 votes in the Diamond Harbour constituency against BJP's Abhijit Das. Similarly, Hooghly's Rachana Banerjee has taken an early lead over BJP's Locket Chatterjee.
In another twist, TMC's Asit Mal is ahead in Bolpur with a margin of 6,010 votes. Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee maintains a commanding lead in Diamond Harbour. With vote counting still ongoing across 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, the TMC appears poised for a significant showing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Never spoken against minorities but only want to expose Congress vote bank politics, PM Modi says in interview to PTI Videos.
Modi tells PTI Videos he will not accept anyone as ‘special citizens’, accuses Congress of violating secular spirit of Constitution. PRI VJ KR MIN MIN
Narrative of BJP weakness in south similar to many myths such as BJP is urban-centric, Baniya-Brahmin party, says Modi in interview to PTI videos.
'Broken' civic infrastructure of Gurugram, Ahir regiment top agenda for Congress's Raj Babbar
Modi Criticizes Congress Over Pakistani Endorsements