Euphoric Scenes at BJP Headquarters as Modi Supporters Celebrate

Celebrations erupted at BJP headquarters here as party workers and supporters sounded 'shankha', rejoiced to 'dhol' beats, and chanted 'Modi' slogans as the BJP-led NDA is poised to form a government at the Centre.

Among the supporters was Ratan Rajan, who traveled 1,117.2 km from Bihar to Delhi on his bicycle to join the celebrations. Rajan began his journey on April 21st, stopping in Varanasi before reaching Delhi. 'I left home on my bicycle to celebrate BJP's win,' he said. Rajan performed a puja and veneration at a large cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the BJP office. The joyful atmosphere continued despite sudden rain, with supporters dancing to dhol beats, bursting crackers, distributing sweets, and playing Holi. According to Election Commission trends, the BJP led in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, with Manoj Tiwari leading by a margin of around 1,33,619 votes.

However, the party struggled to achieve an absolute majority of 272 in the House of 543, making them reliant on NDA allies to form the government.

Shankalal Modi, a primary school principal from Bikaner, stood outside the BJP office with a photograph of Modi taking blessings from his mother, saying, 'This time, Modi has his mother's blessing, and we want him to win.' Supporters donned saffron attire and turban, carried flags with Lord Ram's image, and chanted Hanuman Chalisa. T-shirts with 'Once Again Modi 2024' and PM Modi's imprints were distributed.

Ram Shankar Das, a sadhu from Ayodhya, explained, 'He (PM Modi) brought Lord Ram, a symbol of unity, and he belongs to all. Whoever works to bring Ram is working for unity.' Another supporter, Yogendra Singh, from Jaipur, showcased a self-drawn painting of PM Modi comparing him with Lord Ram and UP CM Yogi Adityanath as Lord Krishna. 'I love painting and use my art to show support,' he said. 'I want him to become Prime Minister for the third time as he has promised big decisions for the country.' Abhishek Patel, a Delhi resident, painted his hand plaster with the party's Lotus symbol, stating, 'I am his fan, and I wanted to do something special.'

Commenting on BJP's underperformance in key strongholds like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, BJP leader Pandit Sunil Bharala admitted, 'The setback in UP is substantial. We'll carefully review our standing. Despite falling short of expectations, we respect the people's verdict.' Despite earlier hopes of 400 seats, Bharala expressed confidence in BJP's future performance. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva countered opposition claims about Modi not retaining the PM's post, asserting, 'We will see PM Modi taking oath for the third time.' Celebration intensified as BJP's Praveen Khandelwal secured the Chandni Chowk seat by defeating Congress's Jai Prakash Agarwal, setting the stage for victories in the remaining six seats as well.

BJP faced a direct contest with the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital. Historically, BJP had won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

