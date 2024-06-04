Left Menu

Euphoric Scenes at BJP Headquarters as Modi Supporters Celebrate

BJP workers and supporters celebrated at the party's headquarters as the BJP-led NDA secured significant victories. Enthusiastic supporters traveled from across India to partake in the festivities, chanting slogans and performing rituals. Despite not achieving an absolute majority, optimism remained high for forming the government with NDA allies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 20:49 IST
Euphoric Scenes at BJP Headquarters as Modi Supporters Celebrate
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrations erupted at BJP headquarters here as party workers and supporters sounded 'shankha', rejoiced to 'dhol' beats, and chanted 'Modi' slogans as the BJP-led NDA is poised to form a government at the Centre.

Among the supporters was Ratan Rajan, who traveled 1,117.2 km from Bihar to Delhi on his bicycle to join the celebrations. Rajan began his journey on April 21st, stopping in Varanasi before reaching Delhi. 'I left home on my bicycle to celebrate BJP's win,' he said. Rajan performed a puja and veneration at a large cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the BJP office. The joyful atmosphere continued despite sudden rain, with supporters dancing to dhol beats, bursting crackers, distributing sweets, and playing Holi. According to Election Commission trends, the BJP led in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, with Manoj Tiwari leading by a margin of around 1,33,619 votes.

However, the party struggled to achieve an absolute majority of 272 in the House of 543, making them reliant on NDA allies to form the government.

Shankalal Modi, a primary school principal from Bikaner, stood outside the BJP office with a photograph of Modi taking blessings from his mother, saying, 'This time, Modi has his mother's blessing, and we want him to win.' Supporters donned saffron attire and turban, carried flags with Lord Ram's image, and chanted Hanuman Chalisa. T-shirts with 'Once Again Modi 2024' and PM Modi's imprints were distributed.

Ram Shankar Das, a sadhu from Ayodhya, explained, 'He (PM Modi) brought Lord Ram, a symbol of unity, and he belongs to all. Whoever works to bring Ram is working for unity.' Another supporter, Yogendra Singh, from Jaipur, showcased a self-drawn painting of PM Modi comparing him with Lord Ram and UP CM Yogi Adityanath as Lord Krishna. 'I love painting and use my art to show support,' he said. 'I want him to become Prime Minister for the third time as he has promised big decisions for the country.' Abhishek Patel, a Delhi resident, painted his hand plaster with the party's Lotus symbol, stating, 'I am his fan, and I wanted to do something special.'

Commenting on BJP's underperformance in key strongholds like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, BJP leader Pandit Sunil Bharala admitted, 'The setback in UP is substantial. We'll carefully review our standing. Despite falling short of expectations, we respect the people's verdict.' Despite earlier hopes of 400 seats, Bharala expressed confidence in BJP's future performance. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva countered opposition claims about Modi not retaining the PM's post, asserting, 'We will see PM Modi taking oath for the third time.' Celebration intensified as BJP's Praveen Khandelwal secured the Chandni Chowk seat by defeating Congress's Jai Prakash Agarwal, setting the stage for victories in the remaining six seats as well.

BJP faced a direct contest with the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital. Historically, BJP had won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024