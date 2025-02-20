Rekha Gupta Sworn In as Delhi's Ninth Chief Minister Amidst Historic BJP Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a crucial meeting with Chief Ministers from National Democratic Alliance-ruled states in New Delhi. This meeting followed the oath-taking ceremony of Rekha Gupta, who was sworn in as the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi at Ramlila Maidan.

Following the meeting, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that BJP governments operate under a vision crafted by Prime Minister Modi. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari expressed joy over a woman, Rekha Gupta, ascending to a pivotal political role.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan congratulated Rekha Gupta, describing her victory as historic. However, he contested a remark by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling for respectful political discourse.

The swearing-in ceremony saw attendance from the BJP's top brass, including Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Other state leaders were also present. Rekha Gupta described her appointment as a 'miracle' and pledged to usher in a new era of transparency.

Gupta stressed accountability and transparency, asserting that corrupt individuals would be held to account. Additionally, six BJP leaders were sworn in as ministers alongside her, with Parvesh Sahib Singh appointed Deputy Chief Minister.

Expressing gratitude to the BJP leadership, Gupta committed to fulfilling the party's promises and emphasized teamwork among her 48 BJP MLAs, marking this as a significant milestone in her unexpected political journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)