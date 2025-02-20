Left Menu

Rekha Gupta Sworn In as Delhi's Ninth Chief Minister Amidst Historic BJP Victory

Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi's ninth Chief Minister, marking a significant BJP victory. Her appointment is hailed as a groundbreaking moment for women in politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with NDA leaders to strategize future governance, promising accountability and teamwork with BJP MLAs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:49 IST
Rekha Gupta Sworn In as Delhi's Ninth Chief Minister Amidst Historic BJP Victory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a crucial meeting with Chief Ministers from National Democratic Alliance-ruled states in New Delhi. This meeting followed the oath-taking ceremony of Rekha Gupta, who was sworn in as the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi at Ramlila Maidan.

Following the meeting, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that BJP governments operate under a vision crafted by Prime Minister Modi. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari expressed joy over a woman, Rekha Gupta, ascending to a pivotal political role.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan congratulated Rekha Gupta, describing her victory as historic. However, he contested a remark by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling for respectful political discourse.

The swearing-in ceremony saw attendance from the BJP's top brass, including Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Other state leaders were also present. Rekha Gupta described her appointment as a 'miracle' and pledged to usher in a new era of transparency.

Gupta stressed accountability and transparency, asserting that corrupt individuals would be held to account. Additionally, six BJP leaders were sworn in as ministers alongside her, with Parvesh Sahib Singh appointed Deputy Chief Minister.

Expressing gratitude to the BJP leadership, Gupta committed to fulfilling the party's promises and emphasized teamwork among her 48 BJP MLAs, marking this as a significant milestone in her unexpected political journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025