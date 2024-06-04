BJP Sweeps Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections with Impressive Wins

On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demonstrated political dominance by winning four Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, one of which was wrested from Congress. The party also led in six additional constituencies.

The Congress faced significant setbacks, managing to lead only in Korba, where sitting MP Jyotsna Mahant, wife of Leader of Opposition Charandas Mahant, is ahead of BJP's Saroj Pandey. Chhattisgarh comprises 11 Lok Sabha seats in total.

In Durg, BJP's Vijay Baghel defeated Congress's Rajendra Sahu by an impressive 4,38,226 votes. Chintamani Maharaj, a former Congress MLA who switched to BJP, triumphed in Surguja against Shashi Singh by 64,822 votes.

In a major upset, BJP's Mahesh Kashyap won in Bastar, outpacing Congress's tribal leader and ex-minister Kawasi Lakhma by 55,245 votes. In Janjgir-Champa, BJP's Kamlesh Jangde defeated former state minister Shivkumar Dahariya by 60,000 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)