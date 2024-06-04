NDA's Blueprint for Andhra Pradesh: Pledges Welfare and Development
The NDA in Andhra Pradesh, represented by TDP leader Nara Lokesh, promises to fulfill all election commitments, balancing welfare and development. Lokesh affirmed the alliance's dedication to making Amaravati the state's single capital and ensuring accountability through inquiries against officials who mistreated TDP supporters.
- Country:
- India
The NDA in Andhra Pradesh vows to uphold all electoral promises while equally prioritizing welfare and development once it ascends to power, asserted TDP leader Nara Lokesh on Tuesday.
Speaking to the press, Lokesh, victorious from the Mangalagiri Assembly segment, declared the alliance's commitment to developing Amaravati as the single capital of the state. He emphasized that the citizens have entrusted the NDA with significant responsibility through their decisive victory.
Adding to his statements, Lokesh, son of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, reiterated that officials who harassed TDP members and the public would face legal actions following thorough investigations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India's Wealthiest Candidates: TDP's Pemmasani Tops with Rs 5,705 Crore
Jagan congratulates TDP chief Chandrababu Naidum, Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan and the BJP for their victory in Andhra Pradesh.
TDP Reaffirms NDA Alliance Amid BJP's Majority Concerns
TDP Leads Early Trends in Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections
Regional Allies Endorse Modi for Prime Minister: The Role of TDP and JD(U)