NDA's Blueprint for Andhra Pradesh: Pledges Welfare and Development

The NDA in Andhra Pradesh vows to uphold all electoral promises while equally prioritizing welfare and development once it ascends to power, asserted TDP leader Nara Lokesh on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press, Lokesh, victorious from the Mangalagiri Assembly segment, declared the alliance's commitment to developing Amaravati as the single capital of the state. He emphasized that the citizens have entrusted the NDA with significant responsibility through their decisive victory.

Adding to his statements, Lokesh, son of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, reiterated that officials who harassed TDP members and the public would face legal actions following thorough investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)