NDA's Blueprint for Andhra Pradesh: Pledges Welfare and Development

The NDA in Andhra Pradesh, represented by TDP leader Nara Lokesh, promises to fulfill all election commitments, balancing welfare and development. Lokesh affirmed the alliance's dedication to making Amaravati the state's single capital and ensuring accountability through inquiries against officials who mistreated TDP supporters.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:09 IST
The NDA in Andhra Pradesh vows to uphold all electoral promises while equally prioritizing welfare and development once it ascends to power, asserted TDP leader Nara Lokesh on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press, Lokesh, victorious from the Mangalagiri Assembly segment, declared the alliance's commitment to developing Amaravati as the single capital of the state. He emphasized that the citizens have entrusted the NDA with significant responsibility through their decisive victory.

Adding to his statements, Lokesh, son of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, reiterated that officials who harassed TDP members and the public would face legal actions following thorough investigations.

