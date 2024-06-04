Historic Third Consecutive Term for Modi: A Triumph of Democracy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the BJP's third consecutive Lok Sabha election win, calling it a victory for democracy. He praised the people of Odisha and Kerala for their support and lauded the Election Commission's efficiency. Key BJP leaders, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, were present at the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the BJP's landslide third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, describing it as a triumph for the people, democracy, and the Constitution.
Speaking at the BJP headquarters, Modi began his victory address with 'Jai Jagannath,' extending gratitude to the people of Odisha for their clear mandate in forming a state government led by the BJP for the first time.
He also acknowledged the party's success in Kerala, where many workers have sacrificed their lives, and commended the NDA's performance in Andhra Pradesh under Chandrababu Naidu and in Bihar under Nitish Kumar. Top BJP officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, joined him in thanking the Election Commission for conducting the world's largest election with unmatched efficiency.
