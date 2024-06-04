Rahul Gandhi's Political Resurgence: The Unexpected Comeback
Rahul Gandhi, once mocked as ‘Shehzada’ and considered a ‘reinventor,’ has made a significant comeback in the latest Lok Sabha elections. His padyatras across India and focus on social justice have helped the Congress party double its seats. Gandhi's strategic campaign and social media presence were pivotal in this success.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:36 IST
- Country:
- India
In a surprising turn of events, Rahul Gandhi, often dismissed as 'Shehzada,' has emerged victorious in the latest Lok Sabha elections, significantly boosting Congress' performance.
Gandhi's padyatras from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and Manipur to Mumbai set the narrative, positioning him as the moral compass of the party.
With a strong focus on social justice and leveraging social media, Gandhi's strategies led to Congress doubling its seats and making a notable comeback in key regions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We will be able to stop BJP from getting majority seats: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge to PTI.
Bipolar contest in Sirsa constituency between BJP's Ashok Tanwar and congress' Kumari Selja
"Nafrat failao, danga karao": BJP's Manoj Tiwari slams Congress
"Will observe fast as penance to Lord Jagannath": BJP's Sambit Patra apologetic for 'slip of tongue' in Puri
BJP repeatedly instigated people, emotionally looted them in name of Ram Temple, Hindu-Muslim, India-Pakistan: Cong chief Kharge.