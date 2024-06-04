Rahul Gandhi's Political Resurgence: The Unexpected Comeback

In a surprising turn of events, Rahul Gandhi, often dismissed as 'Shehzada,' has emerged victorious in the latest Lok Sabha elections, significantly boosting Congress' performance.

Gandhi's padyatras from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and Manipur to Mumbai set the narrative, positioning him as the moral compass of the party.

With a strong focus on social justice and leveraging social media, Gandhi's strategies led to Congress doubling its seats and making a notable comeback in key regions.

