Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Political Resurgence: The Unexpected Comeback

Rahul Gandhi, once mocked as ‘Shehzada’ and considered a ‘reinventor,’ has made a significant comeback in the latest Lok Sabha elections. His padyatras across India and focus on social justice have helped the Congress party double its seats. Gandhi's strategic campaign and social media presence were pivotal in this success.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:36 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Political Resurgence: The Unexpected Comeback
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Rahul Gandhi, often dismissed as 'Shehzada,' has emerged victorious in the latest Lok Sabha elections, significantly boosting Congress' performance.

Gandhi's padyatras from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and Manipur to Mumbai set the narrative, positioning him as the moral compass of the party.

With a strong focus on social justice and leveraging social media, Gandhi's strategies led to Congress doubling its seats and making a notable comeback in key regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024