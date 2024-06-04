Uddhav Thackeray Pushes for INDIA Alliance Leadership After Lok Sabha Poll Gains
Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, buoyed by the INDIA bloc's performance in the Lok Sabha polls, called for forming the next government at the Centre. He announced that opposition leaders would meet in New Delhi to decide on the Prime Minister's face, amidst ongoing discussions with key politicians.
Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, emboldened by the INDIA bloc's impressive showing in the Lok Sabha elections, urged for a claim to form the next central government. He revealed that opposition alliance leaders will convene in New Delhi on Wednesday to decide on their Prime Ministerial candidate.
Speaking at a press conference following the election results, Thackeray noted that the BJP would fall short of a simple majority with less than 272 seats. As the Congress and other parties engage in talks with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, efforts are underway to potentially include them in the bloc.
Thackeray stated that both Naidu and Kumar, crucial to the next government's formation, have been aggrieved by the BJP. Highlighting the alliance's milestone of surpassing the 200-seat mark, he underlined the common man's influence and announced his plans to attend the pivotal meeting in Delhi.
