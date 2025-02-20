Delhi's New Government Pledges Transformative Development
The newly elected Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is committed to transforming the city and fulfilling its promises. After the swearing-in ceremony, the ministers performed 'Yamuna Aarti,' emphasizing their dedication to developing Delhi and cleaning the Yamuna River, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision.
The newly elected Delhi government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, is prioritizing relentless efforts towards the capital's development, as pledged during their election campaign.
Upon taking office, Gupta and her cabinet, including key ministers, performed 'Yamuna Aarti' at Vasudev Ghat, indicating their commitment to the city's growth and environmental well-being.
Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa reaffirmed, 'This government is dedicated to tangible progress, not excuses,' aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Chief Minister Gupta assured that every day would contribute to the mission of a 'Viksit Delhi' while focusing on cleaning and enhancing the Yamuna River's flow.
