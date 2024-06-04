Left Menu

BJP Sweeps Gujarat Byelections: Victory in All Five Seats

The BJP won all five seats in the recent Gujarat byelections, raising its tally in the state assembly to 161 out of 182. Elections in five constituencies were necessitated following resignations from sitting Congress and independent MLAs who joined the BJP. Significant victories were reported in Porbandar, Vijapur, Manavadar, Khambhat, and Vaghodiya.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched all five assembly seats in Gujarat's recent byelections, held last month, enhancing their strength in the 182-member state assembly to 161. This landslide victory underscored the party's formidable presence in the state.

The bypolls in Porbandar, Manavadar, Khambhat, Vaghodiya, and Vijapur were necessitated by the resignations of sitting Congress and independent MLAs, who later joined the BJP. The party strategically fielded all these defectors from their original constituencies in the byelections conducted on May 7.

Arjun Modhwadia secured a resounding win in Porbandar with a margin exceeding 1.16 lakh votes, polling 1.33 lakh votes against Congress' Raju Odedara's 16,355. Modhwadia had previously won the 2022 assembly election from Porbandar as a Congress candidate. For Vijapur, BJP's C J Chavda triumphed over Congress' Dinesh Patel by more than 56,000 votes. Similarly, Arvind Ladani, Chirag Patel, and Dharmendrasinh Vaghela retained their seats in Manavadar, Khambhat, and Vaghodiya, respectively.

With these victories, the ruling party's strength soared to 161, marking a significant boost from the 156 seats it won in the 2022 elections.

