Anupriya Patel Clinches Victory in Mirzapur: A Third Consecutive Win
Union Minister and NDA candidate Anupriya Patel won against SP's Ramesh Chand Bind by a margin of 37,810 votes in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Anupriya, from Apna Dal (S), received 4,71,631 votes, marking her third consecutive victory in the region, supported by BJP-led NDA.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Anupriya Patel has secured her third consecutive win in the Mirzapur parliamentary seat, defeating Samajwadi Party's Ramesh Chand Bind by a margin of 37,810 votes. This victory solidifies her position as a significant political figure in Uttar Pradesh.
The Election Commission reported that Apna Dal (S) chief Patel garnered 4,71,631 votes, while 4,33,821 went to her rival, SP's Ramesh Chand Bind. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Manish Kumar trailed with 1,44,446 votes.
Contesting under the BJP-led NDA alliance, Patel's win underscores her strong electoral presence. This victory marks her third triumph in Mirzapur, following wins in 2014 and 2019, and highlights her influence within the OBC Kurmi community.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Stampedes, clashes and chaos mark Samajwadi Party's rallies everyday: CM Yogi
Rajnath Singh Declares Samajwadi Party 'Finished' at Lalganj Rally
"If Hindus are entitled to reservation, then why not Muslims? says Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan
Amit Shah Targets Samajwadi Party on Power Shortages and Mafia Rule
"Every major mafia has got Samajwadi party's support": Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath