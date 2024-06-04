Anupriya Patel Clinches Victory in Mirzapur: A Third Consecutive Win

Union Minister Anupriya Patel has secured her third consecutive win in the Mirzapur parliamentary seat, defeating Samajwadi Party's Ramesh Chand Bind by a margin of 37,810 votes. This victory solidifies her position as a significant political figure in Uttar Pradesh.

The Election Commission reported that Apna Dal (S) chief Patel garnered 4,71,631 votes, while 4,33,821 went to her rival, SP's Ramesh Chand Bind. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Manish Kumar trailed with 1,44,446 votes.

Contesting under the BJP-led NDA alliance, Patel's win underscores her strong electoral presence. This victory marks her third triumph in Mirzapur, following wins in 2014 and 2019, and highlights her influence within the OBC Kurmi community.

