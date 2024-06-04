Gaurav Gogoi's Miraculous Victory in Jorhat: A Modern-Day Mahabharata
Gaurav Gogoi's victory in the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat against the ruling BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi was a significant political event. Despite a strong campaign led by Assam CM Sarma, Gaurav emerged victorious with a margin of 1,44,393 votes. His victory was comparable to Abhimanyu's epic battle in Mahabharata.
- Country:
- India
In an electoral showdown likened to a modern-day Mahabharata, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi clinched a remarkable victory over the ruling BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi at the prestigious Jorhat Lok Sabha seat in Assam. The contest was fierce, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spearheading a robust campaign.
Defying the odds, Gaurav Gogoi secured the seat by a substantial margin of 1,44,393 votes. Despite no national BJP figures campaigning, the state's top leadership was heavily involved, highlighting the battle's significance. In contrast, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led a significant roadshow in support of Gaurav.
This victory not only demonstrates Gaurav's growing political influence but also echoes his earlier successes, including initiating the no-confidence motion against the Modi government in 2022, which resonated largely with the youth. Gaurav continues to emerge as a key figure in Indian politics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"We will get 25 to 30 seats in Bengal," claims Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Unlike BJP govt, Congress' policies aimed at strengthening tribal rights: Priyanka Gandhi at poll rally in Jharkhand's Godda.
70 crore youths unemployed because BJP handed over country's assets to capitalists: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Jharkhand's Godda.
All major institutions like IIM, IIT, ISRO, DRDO, AIIMS are contributions of Congress: Priyanka Gandhi in Ranchi rally.
BJP hell-bent on changing Constitution; it weakened institutions like Parliament, judiciary in last 10 yrs: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.