Film Stars Shine in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Notable Victories Across India

Indian film stars made a significant impact in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with many securing notable victories. Newcomers Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil, alongside seasoned politicians like Hema Malini and Manoj Tiwari, were some of the standout winners in this year's polls.

The elections, held from April 19 to June 1 across seven phases, saw voters expressing their trust in these celebrities-turned-politicians. Ranaut, in her debut election, defeated Congress' Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, demonstrating her strong appeal among the electorate.

Other notable winners included Hema Malini, elected for a third straight term from Mathura, and Manoj Tiwari, who retained his North East Delhi seat. The success of these film stars underscores the enduring influence of Bollywood in Indian political life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)