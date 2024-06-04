Left Menu

Pradyut Bordoloi's Triumphant Return to Nagaon

Pradyut Bordoloi, the sitting MP from Assam’s Nagaon constituency, won his seat with a significant margin of 2,12,231 votes against BJP's Suresh Bora. Bordoloi expressed gratitude to his supporters. The Nagaon constituency became a Muslim majority seat after delimitation. Bordoloi has a rich political background and an active role in various committees.

Pradyut Bordoloi, the incumbent Congress MP from Nagaon, Assam, successfully retained his seat by defeating BJP newcomer Suresh Bora by a large margin of 2,12,231 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Bordoloi garnered 7,88,850 votes against Bora's 5,76,619, as per the figures from the EC website.

Addressing his supporters post-results, Bordoloi remarked, 'This is a significant victory for the people and Congress. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of my constituency and to all who supported me during the campaign.'

