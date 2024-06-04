Pradyut Bordoloi's Triumphant Return to Nagaon

Pradyut Bordoloi, the incumbent Congress MP from Nagaon, Assam, successfully retained his seat by defeating BJP newcomer Suresh Bora by a large margin of 2,12,231 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Bordoloi garnered 7,88,850 votes against Bora's 5,76,619, as per the figures from the EC website.

Addressing his supporters post-results, Bordoloi remarked, 'This is a significant victory for the people and Congress. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of my constituency and to all who supported me during the campaign.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)