BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj defeats Somnath Bharti from New Delhi seat

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj defeated Somnath Bharti of the Aam Aadmi Party by 78,370 votes from the New Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. She expressed her gratitude to voters after her victory. She assured all the people of the New Delhi parliamentary constituency and voters that she was committed to working towards the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Swaraj said, "I express gratitude towards the voters. The credit for this victory goes to PM Modi and his welfare schemes for the public. I would like to thank all the party workers who worked very hard. I assure my electors that I am committed to working towards the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat'" The BJP has won 5 parliamentary constituencies in the NCT of Delhi and is leading in 2 constituencies.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party fought the polls in alliance in the national capital. In Chandni Chowk constituency, BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal won by 89325 votes against Congress candidate Jai Prakash Agarwal.

In the East Delhi-3 constituency, the BJP's Harsh Malhotra won by 93663 votes against the AAP's Kuldeep Kumar. From north-east Delhi, incumbent BJP MP Manoj Tiwari won by 138778 votes against Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, who is a former Jawaharlal Nehru University Student's Union president.

In North West Delhi, the BJP's Yogendra Chandoliya is leading with 2,90,849 votes over Congress' Udit Raj. In South Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of the BJP won by 124333 votes against AAP's Sahi Ram.

In West Delhi, the BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat won by 199013 votes against the AAP's Mahabal Mishra. According to the latest trends from the Election Commission, NDA is leading or has won 291 seats and the INDIA bloc has won or is leading on 234 seats.

The BJP is poised to win 240 seats on its own. (ANI)

