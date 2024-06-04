Sukanta Majumdar Secures Victory in Balurghat Amid Party Challenges

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar is poised to retain the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat for a second term, securing a victory margin of approximately 10,000 votes.

Majumdar garnered 5,72,925 votes against his closest competitor, TMC's Biplab Mitra, who received 5,63,252 votes, achieving a winning margin of 9,673 votes. The Left-Congress alliance candidate, Joydeb Siddhanta, trailed significantly with 54,081 votes.

Despite reducing his 2019 victory margin of about 33,000 votes and winning 45% of the total votes, Majumdar's task ahead remains challenging. His tenure will likely face difficulties due to the BJP's reduced tally from 18 seats in 2019 to 12 in the recent elections, and ongoing internal party conflicts following the 2021 assembly poll defeat.

Before entering politics, Majumdar was a Botany professor at the University of Gour Banga. His long association with RSS began in his teenage years, culminating in his assignment to the Bengal BJP in 2014. He has served as the state unit president since September 2021.

