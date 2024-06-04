Left Menu

Sukanta Majumdar Secures Victory in Balurghat Amid Party Challenges

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar retained the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat with a margin of around 10,000 votes. Despite a decreased margin compared to 2019, Majumdar's victory was significant. Majumdar's tenure is expected to be challenging due to party infighting and a drop in overall party seats.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:39 IST
Sukanta Majumdar Secures Victory in Balurghat Amid Party Challenges
Sukanta Majumdar
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar is poised to retain the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat for a second term, securing a victory margin of approximately 10,000 votes.

Majumdar garnered 5,72,925 votes against his closest competitor, TMC's Biplab Mitra, who received 5,63,252 votes, achieving a winning margin of 9,673 votes. The Left-Congress alliance candidate, Joydeb Siddhanta, trailed significantly with 54,081 votes.

Despite reducing his 2019 victory margin of about 33,000 votes and winning 45% of the total votes, Majumdar's task ahead remains challenging. His tenure will likely face difficulties due to the BJP's reduced tally from 18 seats in 2019 to 12 in the recent elections, and ongoing internal party conflicts following the 2021 assembly poll defeat.

Before entering politics, Majumdar was a Botany professor at the University of Gour Banga. His long association with RSS began in his teenage years, culminating in his assignment to the Bengal BJP in 2014. He has served as the state unit president since September 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024