Narendra Modi's Third Term: A Government Formed Amidst Political Turbulence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to form his third consecutive government, with the BJP-led NDA securing a majority in the Lok Sabha despite substantial losses. Modi emphasized a strong anti-corruption agenda and pledged to collaborate with all states. The Congress made significant gains under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:58 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to form the government for a historic third consecutive term, as the BJP-led NDA secures a majority in the Lok Sabha, even amid significant losses in key Hindi heartland states. This election, touted as a referendum on Modi's popularity, proved to be a contentious battle.

The BJP, contesting under Modi's leadership, won or led in 240 seats but fell short of the 272-majority mark, relying on alliances within the NDA. Key allies like TDP and JD(U) played a crucial role in crossing the halfway mark, bringing their own victories to the tally.

In his victory speech, Modi outlined his vision for the third term, emphasizing a robust anti-corruption agenda. Meanwhile, the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, saw a resurgence, notably impacting BJP's vote share in several states, marking a significant shift in the political landscape.

