Sharad Pawar: The Resilient Veteran Revitalizing Maharashtra's Politics

Despite a significant split in his party, veteran leader Sharad Pawar led the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to success in Maharashtra's Lok Sabha polls, cementing his position in state politics. As a key figure in the anti-BJP alliance, Pawar's leadership continues to shape political dynamics in Maharashtra.

Updated: 05-06-2024 00:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:22 IST
Despite suffering a debilitating split in the NCP last year, veteran leader Sharad Pawar led from the front in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, where his party won seven of the 10 seats it contested, cementing his position as the tallest politician in the state.

The 83-year-old, battle-hardened politician is a lynchpin for the anti-BJP opposition alliance at the national level and a key architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state. With its performance in the Lok Sabha polls, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has received a new lease on life in the state, where assembly polls are due in October.

With over 50 years of experience in electoral politics, the former Union minister led the NCP's (SP) campaign, choosing a new symbol -- "a man blowing turha" (a traditional trumpet) -- and carefully selecting candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

