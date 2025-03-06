Left Menu

Language row: MVA leaders protest against RSS leader's remarks

People speaking many languages live in harmony in Mumbai, he said.It is expected that those coming from outside and speaking other languages should also understand Marathi, Joshi said, adding his remarks at the Ghatkopar event were misconstrued.

Language row: MVA leaders protest against RSS leader's remarks
Leaders of the opposition MVA on Thursday staged a protest here against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi's remarks, and shouted slogans asserting Marathi is the language of Mumbai.

At an event in Ghatkopar area here on Wednesday, Joshi said, ''Mumbai doesn't have a single language. Each part of Mumbai has a different language. Ghatkopar area's language is Gujarati. So if you are residing in Mumbai, it is not necessary that you have to learn Marathi.'' On Thursday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar, Bhai Jagtap, Nitin Raut and NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil, took part in the protest at Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai.

The memorial has been set up to honour 106 martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement in 1950s, which led to the state's creation.

The MVA leaders laid a wreath at the memorial and shouted slogans, asserting Marathi is the language of Mumbai.

After a strong criticism from the opposition over his remarks, Joshi on Thursday said Marathi is Mumbai's language and those coming from outside and speaking other languages should also understand it.

"Marathi is my native language and I take pride in it," he said.

"Marathi is Maharashtra language and Mumbai's language. There are no two opinions about it. People speaking many languages live in harmony in Mumbai,'' he said.

"It is expected that those coming from outside and speaking other languages should also understand Marathi," Joshi said, adding his remarks at the Ghatkopar event were misconstrued.

