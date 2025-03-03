Left Menu

MVA Allies Propose Rotation of Maharashtra Opposition Leadership

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies discuss the strategy to rotate the Leader of Opposition post in Maharashtra's assembly among its three constituent parties—Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP)—for 18 months each. This move is to ensure each party's representation as a unified opposition force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:58 IST
MVA Allies Propose Rotation of Maharashtra Opposition Leadership
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to consolidate their opposition stance, Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies are considering rotating the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post among Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) every 18 months.

The proposal was brought to the fore by NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, who emphasized its potential to strengthen each party's representation in the state assembly. With the assembly's budget session commencing, senior leaders are poised to deliberate on this rotational system.

The initiative has sparked debates, particularly as Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde points out opposition parties lack the numbers to claim the LoP post. Despite this, Shiv Sena (UBT) intends to stake a claim, boasting the highest number of opposition seats in the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025