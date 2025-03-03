MVA Allies Propose Rotation of Maharashtra Opposition Leadership
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies discuss the strategy to rotate the Leader of Opposition post in Maharashtra's assembly among its three constituent parties—Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP)—for 18 months each. This move is to ensure each party's representation as a unified opposition force.
In a strategic move to consolidate their opposition stance, Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies are considering rotating the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post among Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) every 18 months.
The proposal was brought to the fore by NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, who emphasized its potential to strengthen each party's representation in the state assembly. With the assembly's budget session commencing, senior leaders are poised to deliberate on this rotational system.
The initiative has sparked debates, particularly as Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde points out opposition parties lack the numbers to claim the LoP post. Despite this, Shiv Sena (UBT) intends to stake a claim, boasting the highest number of opposition seats in the assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
