Lavrov Warns French Military Instructors in Ukraine are 'Legitimate Targets'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared French military instructors in Ukraine as legitimate targets for Russian forces. This statement was made during a press conference in Congo amidst his African tour. Lavrov criticized the upcoming Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland, emphasizing Moscow's resilience in the conflict.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has issued a stark warning, stating any French military instructors on Ukrainian soil would be considered legitimate targets by Russian forces. The declaration came during a joint press conference with Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou N'Guesso. Lavrov asserted, 'Regardless of their status, military officials or mercenaries represent a legitimate target for our armed forces.'
Lavrov's remarks come in the wake of Ukraine's top commander announcing new entry permissions for French instructors, a move yet to see formal confirmation from French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron maintained a cautious stance, declining to comment on speculative decisions until the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed Lavrov's sentiments, noting that any foreign instructors training Ukrainian troops lack immunity, regardless of nationality. Lavrov's visit to Congo marks his second African stop in a tour aimed at strengthening Moscow's alliances amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
