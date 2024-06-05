Left Menu

Lavrov Warns French Military Instructors in Ukraine are 'Legitimate Targets'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared French military instructors in Ukraine as legitimate targets for Russian forces. This statement was made during a press conference in Congo amidst his African tour. Lavrov criticized the upcoming Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland, emphasizing Moscow's resilience in the conflict.

PTI | Oyo | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:30 IST
Lavrov Warns French Military Instructors in Ukraine are 'Legitimate Targets'
Sergey Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has issued a stark warning, stating any French military instructors on Ukrainian soil would be considered legitimate targets by Russian forces. The declaration came during a joint press conference with Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou N'Guesso. Lavrov asserted, 'Regardless of their status, military officials or mercenaries represent a legitimate target for our armed forces.'

Lavrov's remarks come in the wake of Ukraine's top commander announcing new entry permissions for French instructors, a move yet to see formal confirmation from French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron maintained a cautious stance, declining to comment on speculative decisions until the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed Lavrov's sentiments, noting that any foreign instructors training Ukrainian troops lack immunity, regardless of nationality. Lavrov's visit to Congo marks his second African stop in a tour aimed at strengthening Moscow's alliances amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024