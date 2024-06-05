Lavrov Warns French Military Instructors in Ukraine are 'Legitimate Targets'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has issued a stark warning, stating any French military instructors on Ukrainian soil would be considered legitimate targets by Russian forces. The declaration came during a joint press conference with Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou N'Guesso. Lavrov asserted, 'Regardless of their status, military officials or mercenaries represent a legitimate target for our armed forces.'

Lavrov's remarks come in the wake of Ukraine's top commander announcing new entry permissions for French instructors, a move yet to see formal confirmation from French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron maintained a cautious stance, declining to comment on speculative decisions until the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed Lavrov's sentiments, noting that any foreign instructors training Ukrainian troops lack immunity, regardless of nationality. Lavrov's visit to Congo marks his second African stop in a tour aimed at strengthening Moscow's alliances amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

