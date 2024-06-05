Akhilesh Yadav Leads Samajwadi Party to Decisive Victory in Uttar Pradesh

In a sweeping victory, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, along with four family members, has secured their respective constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections, positioning the party as the largest in Uttar Pradesh with 37 seats.

Akhilesh Yadav clinched a decisive win over BJP's Subrat Pathak by a margin of 1,70,922 votes. Simultaneously, his wife, Dimple Yadav, achieved a comfortable victory against BJP's Jayveer Singh in Mainpuri, with a margin of 2,21,639 votes.

Notably, BSP's Shiv Prasad Yadav trailed in Mainpuri with 66,814 votes, placing him third. Meanwhile, Akhilesh's cousins Akshay Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, and Aditya Yadav triumphed in Firozabad, Azamgarh, and Badaun respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)