Akhilesh Yadav Leads Samajwadi Party to Decisive Victory in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav secured victory in the Lok Sabha polls for himself and four family members, making SP the largest party in Uttar Pradesh with 37 seats. Akhilesh overcame BJP's Subrat Pathak by 1,70,922 votes while his wife, Dimple Yadav, won against BJP's Jayveer Singh by 2,21,639 votes in Mainpuri.

Updated: 05-06-2024 01:11 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 01:11 IST
In a sweeping victory, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, along with four family members, has secured their respective constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections, positioning the party as the largest in Uttar Pradesh with 37 seats.

Akhilesh Yadav clinched a decisive win over BJP's Subrat Pathak by a margin of 1,70,922 votes. Simultaneously, his wife, Dimple Yadav, achieved a comfortable victory against BJP's Jayveer Singh in Mainpuri, with a margin of 2,21,639 votes.

Notably, BSP's Shiv Prasad Yadav trailed in Mainpuri with 66,814 votes, placing him third. Meanwhile, Akhilesh's cousins Akshay Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, and Aditya Yadav triumphed in Firozabad, Azamgarh, and Badaun respectively.

