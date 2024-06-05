Dr Mahesh Sharma Clinches Historic Victory in Gautam Buddha Nagar

In a stunning showcase of electoral dominance, Dr Mahesh Sharma won the Gautam Buddha Nagar seat in Uttar Pradesh with a record-breaking margin. The Lok Sabha election results, declared late Tuesday night, also saw Ajendra Lodhi barely scraping through to secure the Hamirpur seat.

According to the Election Commission of India, Dr Mahesh Sharma amassed an impressive 8,57,829 votes, defeating his rival Dr Mahendra Singh Nagar of the SP, who secured only 2,98,357 votes. Sharma's winning margin stood at an extraordinary 5,59,472 votes.

Conversely, in Hamirpur, Ajendra Lodhi clinched victory by a razor-thin margin of just 2,629 votes. Lodhi managed to gather 4,90,683 votes against BJP's sitting MP Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel, who garnered 4,88,054 votes.

