Ben-Gvir Threatens Coalition Disruption Over Gaza Deal Transparency

Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Wednesday his party would "disrupt" the ruling coalition until Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discloses details of the prospective Gaza deal amid renewed truce efforts.

Netanyahu still holds a majority in parliament but the national security minister's post on X reveals deepening ruptures in the country's wartime coalition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)