Ben-Gvir Threatens Coalition Disruption Over Gaza Deal Transparency
Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced plans to disrupt the ruling coalition until Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu provides transparency on the prospective Gaza deal. While Netanyahu maintains a parliamentary majority, Ben-Gvir's public stance highlights deepening divisions within the wartime coalition.
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-06-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 16:38 IST
- Israel
Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Wednesday his party would "disrupt" the ruling coalition until Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discloses details of the prospective Gaza deal amid renewed truce efforts.
Netanyahu still holds a majority in parliament but the national security minister's post on X reveals deepening ruptures in the country's wartime coalition.
