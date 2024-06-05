Piyush Goyal Secures Decisive Victory in Mumbai North as Maharashtra Sees Mixed Election Results
Union Minister Piyush Goyal emerged victorious in the Mumbai North constituency with a significant margin, while Maharashtra witnessed a mix of narrow and substantial victories in multiple constituencies. Notable winners include Supriya Sule in Baramati, Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur, and Raosaheb Danve's defeat in Jalna. These elections reflect varied political dynamics across the state.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Piyush Goyal secured a resounding victory in the Mumbai North constituency, defeating his nearest rival, Congress candidate Bhushan Patil, by a margin of 3,57,608 votes, the highest in the state. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Ravindra Waikar narrowly clinched the Mumbai North-West seat by just 48 votes.
The election results in Maharashtra showcased a blend of both decisive and wafer-thin margins. Supriya Sule retained her Baramati seat with ease, defeating NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar by 1,58,333 votes. In contrast, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari triumphed in Nagpur for the third time with a margin of 1,37,603 votes, against Congress rival Vikas Thakre.
Other notable outcomes include Raosaheb Danve's defeat in Jalna to Congress' Kalyan Kale by 1,09,958 votes, and Bhaskar Bhagre's win over Union Minister Bharati Pawar in Dindori by 1,13,119 votes. These results paint a diverse political landscape in Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
What Congress couldn't achieve in 60 years, BJP has done in 10 years: Nitin Gadkari in Himachal
Nitin Gadkari Accuses Opposition of Divisiveness in Fiery Speech
Internal Sabotage and Non-Cooperation: NCP's Setback in Baramati and Shirur
Victory margins in Delhi narrow this time, shows people wanted change: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak.
Supriya Sule Secures Fourth Term: Triumph in Baramati Amid Family Feud