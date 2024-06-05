Left Menu

Engineer Rashid's Victory Sparks Calls for His Release: Mufti's Urgent Plea

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has urged the Union government to respect the election results and release jailed politician Engineer Rashid. Rashid, imprisoned on terror financing charges, won the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, defeating high-profile rival Omar Abdullah. Mufti and her daughter Iltija also highlighted the broader political sentiments in Kashmir.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has called on the Centre to honor the people's choice by releasing jailed politician Engineer Rashid, who emerged victorious in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat. Rashid, currently imprisoned on terror financing charges, defeated former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah with a substantial margin.

In a social media post, Mufti congratulated Rashid along with other winning candidates, emphasizing that the government should respect the electoral verdict by releasing Rashid. Iltija Mufti, the PDP chief's daughter, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the importance of Rashid's release.

Iltija further detailed the factors that influenced Kashmiri voters, noting the significant role of local sentiments and the desire for change, particularly among the youth and women. She stated that it was apparent that Kashmiris voted for individual leaders rather than political parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

