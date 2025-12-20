Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Backs Rahul Gandhi Amid Allegations, Highlights Dry Spell Concerns in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah defended Rahul Gandhi against allegations of meeting anti-India forces abroad, asserting that traveling and engaging in foreign discussions is normal. Abdullah also expressed concerns about the ongoing dry spell affecting water supply, air quality, and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: 20-12-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:23 IST
Omar Abdullah Backs Rahul Gandhi Amid Allegations, Highlights Dry Spell Concerns in Jammu & Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against allegations of meeting ''anti-India forces'' during his travels abroad. Abdullah emphasized that traveling overseas and engaging with foreign academics is a common practice and not against national interests, likening it to the regular activities of government officials, including the prime minister.

Addressing accusations from BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, Abdullah questioned the logic behind such claims, insisting that opposition leaders are also entitled to international engagements. Bhatia had previously claimed that Gandhi's meetings with certain individuals in Germany were proof of anti-national interactions, a charge Abdullah dismissed as unfounded.

Amid political tensions, Abdullah highlighted a pressing local issue: the prolonged dry spell in Jammu and Kashmir. Since November, the lack of precipitation has raised concerns about water scarcity and air quality. Winter tourism, vital for the region, is also under threat as popular destinations await snowfall to invigorate the local economy and attract tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

