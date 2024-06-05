Left Menu

Romanian Election Fraud Investigation: Far-Right Leader Under Scrutiny

Romanian prosecutors are investigating a case of election fraud involving a far-right party leader, George Simion, ahead of the European and local polls. Simion, head of the Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR), claims the investigation is politically motivated. AUR aims to join the European Conservatives and Reformists in the European Parliament.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:41 IST
Romanian Election Fraud Investigation: Far-Right Leader Under Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romanian prosecutors said on Wednesday they were investigating an election fraud case, four days before European and local polls, and a far-right party leader said he was the subject of their probe. A statement from prosecutors said a parliamentary party leader incited his staff to falsify signatures to help an independent fringe candidate meet the required threshold needed to run in Sunday's polls.

While the statement did not identify the party leader, George Simion, the head of the far-right Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR) issued a statement saying the investigation against him was politically motivated. "I was expecting ... a move this week, an attempt to manipulate public opinion to remove AUR from the electoral contest," Simion said in the statement which denied any wrongdoing.

"You will not intimidate us, you will not stop us." Opinion surveys have shown AUR, a far-right group founded five years ago which opposes migration and military aid for Ukraine, will rank second in Sunday's European election, behind the ruling coalition of leftist Social Democrats and centre-right Liberals.

The party hopes to join the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) in the European Parliament, home to Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy and Poland's opposition Law and Justice (PiS), although it is also in contact with the far-right Identity and Democracy grouping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024