Won from seat represented by Indira Gandhi, KCR after 25 years: BJP's Raghunandan Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party's newly elected MP from Telangana's Medak parliamentary constituency Raghunandan Rao said that his party has won from the seat which was earlier represented by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the state's first Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. "The Medak parliamentary seat from where so many big leaders including Indira Gandhi and KCR had got elected, today for the first time after a gap of 25 years, Narendra Modi's leadership has made it possible that Medak can also be won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP has won from the constituency in 1999 Mr Narendra was the last BJP MP from Medak parliamentary seat," Rao said speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

"After a gap of 25 years we made it possible under the dynamic leadership of Narendra Modi and the efforts by our karyakartas from the booth level to the district level and parliament level," he added. Rao claimed that Medak's BRS candidate Venkatrama Reddy was supported by Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

"The BRS candidate Venkatrama Reddy was supported by Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. They are family members. That is the reason why he spent Rs 100-1000 for each vote. He spent Rs 200 crore in the Medak parliamentary constituency...," the newly elected BJP MP said. Hitting out at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for allegedly claiming that the Lok Sabha polls will be a referendum of 100 days rule of the Congress party in the state, Rao questioned if he would resign given BJP's improved performance in the state.

"Will Telangana CM Revanth Reddy resign now? He has said that this election will be a referendum for our 100 days of ruling. The public has given 50 per cent of the seats to Bharatiya Janata Pary. Are you not feeling ashamed?" Rao said. The BJP has won eight seats in Telangana, the Congress eight and the AIMIM won one seat in the recently held Lok Sabha elections who results were declared on Tuesday. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BRS (then TRS) won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)