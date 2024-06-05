Left Menu

Rajinikanth Congratulates Political Leaders on Election Triumph

Indian cinema icon Rajinikanth congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, and N Chandrababu Naidu for their parties' success in the recent Lok Sabha elections. BJP, DMK, and TDP emerged victorious in various regions, with notable wins in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-06-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:30 IST
Indian cinema superstar Rajinikanth has extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, and N Chandrababu Naidu following their parties' successes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Rajinikanth expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the leaders on 'X,' highlighting the impressive victories secured by their respective parties.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, securing 240 seats in the Lok Sabha. Notably, N Chandrababu Naidu led his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to a significant comeback in Andhra Pradesh, where the party, an ally of the NDA, achieved wins in both the assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance achieved a clean sweep, winning all 39 seats, along with the lone Puducherry seat. The remarkable success in these regions marks a defining moment in Indian politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

