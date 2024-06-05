BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy thanks people of Chhapra for electing him for third consecutive time

Rajiv Pratap Rudy, BJP's winning candidate from the Saran Lok Sabha constituency expressed his gratitude to the people of Chhapra for electing him for the third consecutive time from the seat. He said, "I thank the people of Chhapra who made me win the election for the third consecutive time."

Reacting to the speculations that Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar being allured by the INDIA bloc members to join the coalition he said that the CM is a seasoned politician. He further said, "Have you received any such news? We do not have any such information. Nitish Kumar is a very sensible man and he has a huge popularity in Bihar. He is a steady politician. People like us who do politics with him also have great trust in him, so it is not right to make such comments."

Rajiv Pratap Rudy defeated Rohini Acharya of RJD by 13661 votes in the Saran Lok Sabha constituency. Earlier a picture went viral when Nitish Kumar and his former INDIA ally and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav were seen flying in the same plane to Delhi.

Nitish Kumar has affirmed their support for the NDA government. However, speculations are continuing that the INDIA bloc is trying to woo some of the NDA allies to spring a surprise.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions. In Bihar, the BJP-led NDA delivered a fine performance, winning 29 out of the 40 seats. BJP and JDU won 12 seats each, while LJP (Ram Vilas) won all the five seats it contested. The RJD and Congress won four and three seats, respectively. (ANI)

