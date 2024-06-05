We would aim to empower people of Delhi: BJP's winning candidate from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari

After winning Lok Sabha polls from North East Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that he would aim to empower the people of the national capital. Tiwari said, "People gave us seven seats. We have to pay off the debts of the people of Delhi by decorating the national capital and empowering the people of Delhi."

He further appealed to the people to vote to have a double-engine government in the next state elections. He further said, "First 5 months we will appeal to people to remove AAP and Congress who looted people of Delhi and then formed an alliance. We will urge people to give double engine to PM Modi so that we can solve all the issues of Delhi such as inadequate water supply, dirty water, drainage issues, pension issues of senior citizens, pollution, issuing ration cards, lack of good schools. People should press the lotus button in the election coming after 5 months."

From north-east Delhi, incumbent BJP MP Manoj Tiwari won by 138778 votes against Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, who is a former Jawaharlal Nehru University Student's Union president. BJP won all the 7 Parliamentary Constituencies from the NCT of Delhi in the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

The BJP victory tally was much lower than its 2019 tally of 303 and the 282 seats it had won in 2014. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats compared to 52 that it had won in 2019 and 44 seats in 2014. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions from exit polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, along with the support of other parties in the coalition, primarily -- the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP.

The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own. (ANI)

