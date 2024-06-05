Left Menu

Dinesh Pratap Singh Seeks Partial Leave Post-Election Loss to Rahul Gandhi

Dinesh Pratap Singh, BJP's Rae Bareli candidate, who lost to Rahul Gandhi, announced a partial leave to fulfill family responsibilities. He expressed hopes that Rahul Gandhi would address the local issues in Rae Bareli. Singh thanked his supporters and questioned the nature of Gandhi's victory.

PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:26 IST
Dinesh Pratap Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Dinesh Pratap Singh, the BJP candidate from Rae Bareli who lost to Rahul Gandhi, has announced a partial leave to attend to family responsibilities. Singh will be on leave only on Saturdays and Sundays for a year.

In his letter, Singh expressed hope that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, now the MP of Raebareli, will solve local problems and be present for the community. He thanked his supporters and questioned the circumstances of Gandhi's victory.

Singh conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the three lakh voters who supported him and reassured them of his ongoing commitment to their welfare despite the electoral setback.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

