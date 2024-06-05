Dinesh Pratap Singh Seeks Partial Leave Post-Election Loss to Rahul Gandhi
Dinesh Pratap Singh, BJP's Rae Bareli candidate, who lost to Rahul Gandhi, announced a partial leave to fulfill family responsibilities. He expressed hopes that Rahul Gandhi would address the local issues in Rae Bareli. Singh thanked his supporters and questioned the nature of Gandhi's victory.
- Country:
- India
Dinesh Pratap Singh, the BJP candidate from Rae Bareli who lost to Rahul Gandhi, has announced a partial leave to attend to family responsibilities. Singh will be on leave only on Saturdays and Sundays for a year.
In his letter, Singh expressed hope that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, now the MP of Raebareli, will solve local problems and be present for the community. He thanked his supporters and questioned the circumstances of Gandhi's victory.
Singh conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the three lakh voters who supported him and reassured them of his ongoing commitment to their welfare despite the electoral setback.
