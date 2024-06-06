Left Menu

Stanford University Occupied by Pro-Palestinian Protesters, 13 Arrested

Stanford University witnessed a significant protest as pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupied a campus building. Thirteen people were arrested following the protest, which caused extensive damage to the building housing the university president and provost offices. The university stated the involved students would face immediate suspension.

Stanford University experienced an upheaval on Wednesday when law enforcement arrested 13 individuals after forcibly removing pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupying a campus building. According to university officials, the building sustained significant damage, and students involved will face immediate suspension.

The protest began at dawn, on the final day of the spring quarter. Protesters barricaded themselves inside and locked arms outside, chanting slogans like "Palestine will be free, we will free Palestine." A reporter from The Stanford Daily was among those detained.

Law enforcement broke into the building after a few hours, taking protesters into custody amid cheers from supporters. The protest did not disrupt other campus activities, according to university spokesperson Dee Mostofi. However, an officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The Associated Press documented at least 86 similar campus protests nationwide since April 18, with over 3,130 arrests across 65 colleges and universities. Students demand their institutions discontinue business with Israel, accusing it of genocide in Gaza. This comes amid increasing international scrutiny and criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza.

