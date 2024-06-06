Trump's VP Race Heats Up: Top Contenders Under Scrutiny

Former President Donald Trump's campaign is actively vetting potential vice presidential candidates, circulating vetting paperwork to top contenders, sources close to the effort have confirmed.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott are among those who have received requests. Additionally, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, and Ben Carson are also on the list.

The review process is ongoing, with aides cautioning that the list is fluid and that the final decision will rest solely with Trump. The vetting news surfaced after Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records. Trump stated he might wait until the Republican National Convention in July to announce his running mate.

