Confusion Over Symbol Names Cost NCP(SP) A Crucial Win in Satara, Claims Jayant Patil

Maharashtra NCP(SP) chief Jayant Patil blamed the defeat of his party's candidate in Satara on similar poll symbols allocated to independent candidates. He alleged deliberate manipulation by the Election Commission to split votes. Patil vowed to raise the issue with the commission for redressal.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-06-2024 09:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 09:07 IST
Jayant Patil
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra NCP(SP) chief Jayant Patil has claimed that the similarity between his party's poll symbol and that of an independent candidate created confusion among voters, leading to the defeat of their nominee in the Satara Lok Sabha seat.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Patil suggested that symbols with similar names were intentionally assigned to independent candidates to divide votes. He asserted that his party would address this issue with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The ECI had designated 'man blowing turha' (a traditional trumpet) as the NCP(SP)'s poll symbol following a split in the Nationalist Congress Party founded by Sharad Pawar. In the Satara Lok Sabha seat, BJP's Udayanraje Bhonsle defeated NCP(SP) candidate Shashikant Shinde by over 32,000 votes. Patil emphasized that independent candidate Sanjay Gade, with a 'tutari' (trumpet) symbol, secured 37,062 votes, impacting the outcome. He claimed the ECI's oversight regarding similar symbols in candidate lists led to voter confusion. Patil vowed to bring their grievances to the ECI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

