BJD to Review Electoral Defeat in Odisha

The BJD announced the formation of a committee to investigate the reasons for its defeat in the Odisha elections, a party leader revealed.

Ganeswar Behera, BJD's Kendrapara MLA, stated that the decision was made during a meeting led by party president Naveen Patnaik with newly-elected legislators.

'The party has decided to establish a committee, which will eventually submit its findings to the president,' Behera said on Wednesday.

'We will have to wait for the committee's report to understand the cause of our defeat,' he added.

The BJP achieved a sweeping victory in Odisha on Tuesday, securing 78 out of 147 assembly seats, thereby concluding the 24-year reign of the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government.

The BJD secured 51 seats, Congress won 14 seats, CPI (M) got one seat, and three Independent candidates also won.

