South Africa's Reckoning: Democracy in Transition

South Africa is at a critical juncture after an election that signaled a departure from the African National Congress, the very party that secured its freedom and democracy three decades ago.

Following the rejection of what was once the country's most cherished organization, South Africans grapple with essential questions about their direction and accomplishments since dismantling apartheid in 1994.

Despite having the continent's most industrialized economy, the scars of apartheid and modern-day failures keep millions of the poor Black majority discontent. Former president Thabo Mbeki questioned, "What must we do with this South Africa of ours?" reflecting widespread uncertainty as the nation navigates its future.

