Controversy Erupts Over Amit Shah's Addressing of Chhatrapati Shivaji

Union Home Minister Amit Shah sparked controversy during his recent visit to Raigad fort by allegedly addressing the revered Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on a first-name basis, according to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

BJP quickly countered the allegation, with leaders describing the claim as baseless and suggesting that some individuals have a tendency to make unfounded allegations.

Raut urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to pursue legal action against Shah for what he termed an insult to the Maharaj, further pointing out Shah's reference to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb's grave as a "samadhi." Despite the uproar, Shah praised Shivaji's valor, asserting Aurangzeb died defeated in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)