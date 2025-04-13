Left Menu

Donald's Diagnostic: Former President Trump's Fitness Unveiled

Former President Donald Trump is declared 'fully fit' to serve, according to his latest physical exam results. At 78, with improved cholesterol levels, a weight loss of 20 pounds, and an active lifestyle, Trump's health appears robust. His resting heart rate and blood pressure reflect his cardiovascular fitness.

Updated: 13-04-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:27 IST
Donald Trump

In a recent disclosure, the White House has announced that former President Donald Trump, now 78, remains 'fully fit' to perform the duties of Commander in Chief. The evaluation comes after Trump's physical exam results were released, citing his active lifestyle as a contributing factor to his health.

Dr. Sean Barbabella, Trump's physician, detailed the former president's health improvements, including a significant weight loss of 20 pounds since his last presidential physical in 2020. Trump's cholesterol levels have also seen marked improvement, aided by medication, boasting a current total of 140, well below the ideal target.

Notably, Trump continues to maintain an active lifestyle, engaging in various public and golfing activities, highlighted in the report. Despite a slight elevation in blood pressure, Trump's cardiovascular fitness remains notable with a resting heart rate of 62, aligning well within the healthy adult range.

(With inputs from agencies.)

