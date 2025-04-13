Justice Maheshwari to Lead 23rd Law Commission

Former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Dinesh Maheshwari is poised to become the head of the 23rd Law Commission of India, sources revealed on Sunday. His appointment is expected to be formalized with a notification this week.

The 23rd Law Commission, established on September 2 of the previous year for a three-year term, will have the significant task of evaluating the feasibility of implementing a uniform civil code across the nation. Traditionally, the commission's leadership comprises retired justices from the Supreme Court and high courts.

Justice Maheshwari, who retired from the apex court in May 2023, has had an illustrious judicial career. He served as a judge in various high courts, including Rajasthan, Allahabad, Meghalaya, and Karnataka, before ascending to the Supreme Court in January 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)