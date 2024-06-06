"People want to talk about their issues like...": SP's Iqra Hasan

The poor showing of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections has left everyone shocked. On the Samajwadi Party's victory in the state, Iqra Hasan, who won the Kairana seat, said people are fed up with the BJP's divisive politics and they want to talk about their issues like unemployment and inflation.

Speaking to ANI, Iqra Hasan said, "Through this mandate, people have given their reply that they are fed up with BJP's divisive politics and they want to talk about their issues like unemployment, and inflation." "People fought this election...this election will strengthen our democracy...whoever will form the govt, people will have the upper hand", she added.

Hasan was pitted against BJP's Pradeep Kumar from Kairana. She won with a margin of 69,116 votes. The SP bagged 37 seats alone, thereby emerging as the single largest party in Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha polls. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and leader Dimple Yadav won from Kannauj and Mainpuri respectively with huge margins.

The vote share of the party stood at 33.59 per cent. The BJP, on the other hand, managed to secure 33 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally. Some of the prominent seats that it lost include-- Faizabad, Amethi, and Raebareli.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and along with its allies, it stands at 293 seats. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JDU, having won 16 and 12 seats respectively in their respective states, have extended support to the NDA. The INDIA bloc has 234 MPs in the new parliament with the Congress having won 99 seats. (ANI)

