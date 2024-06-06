Voter Turnout Reaches 65.79% in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

In a significant development, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections achieved a 65.79% voter turnout, as disclosed by the Election Commission on Thursday. However, these statistics might be subject to alteration once postal ballots are incorporated.

At a recent media briefing, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar revealed that approximately 64.2 crore voters had exercised their rights during these elections.

For context, the 2019 parliamentary elections witnessed a 67.40% voter turnout. Back then, out of the 91.20 crore registered voters, 61.5 crore cast their votes. Notably, in the 2024 elections, the eligible voter base expanded to 96.88 crore individuals.

The Election Commission clarified that the detailed statistical reports, including postal vote counts and the overall voter turnout, will be published following the standard verification processes conducted with state and Union Territory inputs.

