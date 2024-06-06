Left Menu

Voter Turnout Reaches 65.79% in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections recorded a 65.79% voter turnout, as reported by the Election Commission, although this figure may change pending postal ballot results. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that over 64.2 crore voters participated. In contrast, the 2019 parliamentary polls saw a 67.40% turnout.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:07 IST
Voter Turnout Reaches 65.79% in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections achieved a 65.79% voter turnout, as disclosed by the Election Commission on Thursday. However, these statistics might be subject to alteration once postal ballots are incorporated.

At a recent media briefing, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar revealed that approximately 64.2 crore voters had exercised their rights during these elections.

For context, the 2019 parliamentary elections witnessed a 67.40% voter turnout. Back then, out of the 91.20 crore registered voters, 61.5 crore cast their votes. Notably, in the 2024 elections, the eligible voter base expanded to 96.88 crore individuals.

The Election Commission clarified that the detailed statistical reports, including postal vote counts and the overall voter turnout, will be published following the standard verification processes conducted with state and Union Territory inputs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024