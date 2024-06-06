Left Menu

Biden Vows Unyielding Support for Ukraine Amid Crisis

In a D-Day speech in Normandy, France, U.S. President Joe Biden declared unwavering support for Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia. He emphasized that democracy is more at risk now than since World War Two and stressed that surrendering to tyrants and bullies is unthinkable.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:01 IST
Biden Vows Unyielding Support for Ukraine Amid Crisis
Biden
  • Country:
  • France

The United States and NATO will not walk away from the crisis in Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a D-Day speech in Normandy, France, on Thursday. Biden said Ukraine, which is at war with Russia, was invaded by a "tyrant intent on domination" and that democracy was now more at risk than at any point since World War Two.

"Make no mistake, we will not bow down, we cannot surrender to the bullies, it is simply unthinkable. If we do, freedom will be subjugated, all Europe will be threatened " he said in Colleville-sur-Mer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024