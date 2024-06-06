Biden Vows Unyielding Support for Ukraine Amid Crisis
In a D-Day speech in Normandy, France, U.S. President Joe Biden declared unwavering support for Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia. He emphasized that democracy is more at risk now than since World War Two and stressed that surrendering to tyrants and bullies is unthinkable.
The United States and NATO will not walk away from the crisis in Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a D-Day speech in Normandy, France, on Thursday. Biden said Ukraine, which is at war with Russia, was invaded by a "tyrant intent on domination" and that democracy was now more at risk than at any point since World War Two.
"Make no mistake, we will not bow down, we cannot surrender to the bullies, it is simply unthinkable. If we do, freedom will be subjugated, all Europe will be threatened " he said in Colleville-sur-Mer.
