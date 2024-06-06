Zelenskiy Discusses Ukraine Summit with Modi: A New Diplomatic Chapter
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in discussions with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Ukraine summit in Switzerland. Zelenskiy expressed his desire for India's high-level participation and invited Modi to visit Ukraine. He also congratulated Modi on his election victory and wished for a quick formation of the new government.
Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:48 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the Ukraine summit in Switzerland with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.
"We rely on India's participation at the highest level. I also invited prime minister Modi to visit Ukraine at a convenient time," Zelenskiy said on X.
He congratulated Modi on the election victory and wished a speedy formation of the government.
