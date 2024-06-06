Zelenskiy Discusses Ukraine Summit with Modi: A New Diplomatic Chapter

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the Ukraine summit in Switzerland with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

"We rely on India's participation at the highest level. I also invited prime minister Modi to visit Ukraine at a convenient time," Zelenskiy said on X.

He congratulated Modi on the election victory and wished a speedy formation of the government.

