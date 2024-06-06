Left Menu

Congress Dominates Reserved Constituencies in Telangana Lok Sabha Elections

In the latest Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, the Congress party secured a significant victory by winning four out of the five reserved constituencies. The BJP managed to retain one ST reserved seat. The BRS faced a considerable setback, failing to win any reserved seat, marking a decline in its popularity.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:40 IST
Congress Dominates Reserved Constituencies in Telangana Lok Sabha Elections
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive outcome of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, the ruling Congress party emerged victorious, clinching four out of the five reserved constituencies. The reserved seats comprised three for Scheduled Castes (SC) and two for Scheduled Tribes (ST). While Congress secured all three SC seats and one ST seat, the BJP retained its hold on the remaining ST seat.

The victorious Congress candidates include G Vamsi Krishna from Peddapalle (SC), Mallu Ravi from Nagarkurnool (SC), Kadiam Kavya from Warangal (SC), and Balram Naik Porika from Mahabubabad (ST). The BJP candidate Godam Nagesh successfully defended the Adilabad (ST) constituency.

Historically, the BRS had been dominant, winning most of these seats in 2019. However, in a significant turn of events, the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS failed to secure any reserved seats in the 2024 elections. This reflects a growing disenchantment among voters towards the BRS, possibly influenced by the party's diminishing popularity after a decade in power and the Congress party's strong pro-poor stance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024