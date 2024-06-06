Congress Dominates Reserved Constituencies in Telangana Lok Sabha Elections

In a decisive outcome of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, the ruling Congress party emerged victorious, clinching four out of the five reserved constituencies. The reserved seats comprised three for Scheduled Castes (SC) and two for Scheduled Tribes (ST). While Congress secured all three SC seats and one ST seat, the BJP retained its hold on the remaining ST seat.

The victorious Congress candidates include G Vamsi Krishna from Peddapalle (SC), Mallu Ravi from Nagarkurnool (SC), Kadiam Kavya from Warangal (SC), and Balram Naik Porika from Mahabubabad (ST). The BJP candidate Godam Nagesh successfully defended the Adilabad (ST) constituency.

Historically, the BRS had been dominant, winning most of these seats in 2019. However, in a significant turn of events, the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS failed to secure any reserved seats in the 2024 elections. This reflects a growing disenchantment among voters towards the BRS, possibly influenced by the party's diminishing popularity after a decade in power and the Congress party's strong pro-poor stance.

