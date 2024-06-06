BJP Accuses TMC of Post-Poll Violence in West Bengal, TMC Denies Allegations

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal publicly accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating violent assaults on its workers and vandalizing their homes. These alleged incidents reportedly began following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results on June 4.

TMC has categorically dismissed these accusations. According to the TMC, the BJP habitually resorts to such claims whenever their political strategies are rejected by the electorate of Bengal post-election results.

BJP leaders highlighted a series of purported attacks and property damage in locations such as Barrackpore, New Town, and Madhyamgram. Arjun Singh, a BJP leader who lost his constituency in Barrackpore, alleged that TMC supporters, equipped with arms, assaulted BJP workers and vandalized properties in the area.

Singh further called attention to a so-called 'reign of terror' initiated by the TMC in Kakinara, Bhatpara, and parts of Barrackpore. He criticized the state police and central forces for allegedly ignoring these incidents. Similarly, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that their party office in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas, was attacked by TMC members.

Conversely, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh reiterated that BJP members have attacked TMC supporters in regions like Coochbehar, maintaining that the overall situation in the state remains peaceful. Ghosh also attributed intra-party conflicts within the BJP to these allegations, contending that long-standing members are dissatisfied with the newly inducted ones, thus creating internal clashes which the BJP is blaming on the TMC.

In the latest Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 12 out of 42 seats in West Bengal, while the Trinamool Congress clinched 29 seats and the Congress one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)