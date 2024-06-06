Rahul Gandhi praises Tejashwi Yadav for his "Kamaratod" hard work in Lok Sabha polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his hard work during the Lok Sabha elections, who continued to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections despite severe lower back pain. At the INDIA bloc meeting on Wednesday at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, Rahul Gandhi commended Tejashwi Yadav for his relentless efforts and political campaigning. "On a lighter note, Rahul Gandhi addressed Tejashwi Yadav, 'Aapne Kamaratod Mehnat Ki Hai'," a person present at the spot told ANI.

Despite suffering from severe back pain during the general election campaign, Tejashwi was seen on several occasions rallying or participating in political events from a wheelchair - the man on whom the INDIA campaign almost entirely rested in Bihar. With popping painkillers, wearing a lumbo sacral belt for back relief, and using a wheelchair when he can, Tejashwi campaigned, rallying support for the coalition.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won four out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, it got the highest vote share in the state at 22.14 per cent. Gandhi reassured Tejashwi, saying, "You did very hard work and results have not come as per expectation, but don't worry, you performed well." Tejashwi developed back pain and was seen limping and relying on aides while campaigning on May 3. Shortly after, he was advised to have 'maximum bed rest' and to use a belt to alleviate pain and stiffness. Nonetheless, over a month later, Tejashwi had addressed 251 public meetings and rally with back pain.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions. In Bihar, the BJP-led NDA delivered a fine performance, winning 29 out of the 40 seats. BJP and JDU won 12 seats each, while LJP (Ram Vilas) won all the five seats it contested. The RJD and Congress won four and three seats, respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)